The Racing for Children’s (RFC) concept was brought to Children’s of Alabama by Doug Neil and Clint Guthrie, both of Birmingham. Brian Starr and Brynley King were brought onboard in 2010 to serve as Steering Committee Co-Chairs. Doug, Clint, Brian and Brynley are long-time hospital supporters and motorsports enthusiasts who seek to engage the motorsports community in raising funds and awareness for Children’s. Racing for Children’s is a fifth-year event which raises money for The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, along with other Children’s initiatives. The RFC event has raised over 1 million dollars and increased awareness for pediatric cancer.
2016
- 2016 Racing for Children’s Track Event
- 2016 Racing for Children’s Charity Dinner and Auction
- 2016 Video
2015
- 2015 Racing for Children’s Race Car Reveal
- 2015 Racing for Children’s Track Event
- 2015 Racing for Children’s Charity Dinner and Auction
2014
- 2014 Racing for Children’s Race Car Reveal
- 2014 Racing for Children’s Video
- 2014 Racing for Children’s Charity Dinner & Auction
2013
2012
- 2012 Racing for Children’s Charity Dinner & Auction
- 2012 RFC Kids Event
- 2012 RFC Race Car Reveal
- 2012 RFC Patient Experience
- 2012 Racing for Children’s Video
2011