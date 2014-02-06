The Racing for Children’s (RFC) concept was brought to Children’s of Alabama by Doug Neil and Clint Guthrie, both of Birmingham. Brian Starr and Brynley King were brought onboard in 2010 to serve as Steering Committee Co-Chairs. Doug, Clint, Brian and Brynley are long-time hospital supporters and motorsports enthusiasts who seek to engage the motorsports community in raising funds and awareness for Children’s. Racing for Children’s is a fifth-year event which raises money for The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, along with other Children’s initiatives. The RFC event has raised over 1 million dollars and increased awareness for pediatric cancer.

